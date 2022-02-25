Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

