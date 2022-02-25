California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.38 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.