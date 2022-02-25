Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,782 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BTRS were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $931.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

