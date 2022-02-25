Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $15,773,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.48 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.