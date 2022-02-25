Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $389,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MSCI were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MSCI by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $508.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

