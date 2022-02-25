Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

