Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 367,700 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $117.99 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $124.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.