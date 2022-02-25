Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.61 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 199,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 692,847 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.