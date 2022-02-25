Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.89 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

