Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC opened at GBX 183.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

