Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,007 ($40.89) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,458.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,679.84. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.