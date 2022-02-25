Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.01.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

