Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $250.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.