Spectris’ (SXS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,007 ($40.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,679.84. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

