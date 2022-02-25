EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Thursday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The stock has a market cap of £396.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($54,399.56). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,524.60).

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.