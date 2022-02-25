Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,610,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

