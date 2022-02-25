Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $81.22 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -280.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.