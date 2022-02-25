37,976 Shares in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MERC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

