Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 30.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 84.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.