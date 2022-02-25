Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,260 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

