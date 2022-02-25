Morgan Stanley Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.73 and a 200-day moving average of $495.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

