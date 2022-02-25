Insider Buying: Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Buys C$22,080.00 in Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Timothy Daniel Arnold purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,999.36.

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.83 on Friday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

