Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($39.89) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($31.45).

ARL stock opened at €26.98 ($30.66) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €19.03 ($21.63) and a 52 week high of €30.20 ($34.32). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

