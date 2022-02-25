Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.61. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

