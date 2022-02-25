Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

TPX opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

