Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €54.05 ($61.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.47. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.