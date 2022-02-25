Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.38 ($115.20).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €79.75 ($90.63) on Thursday. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.56 and its 200 day moving average is €89.67.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

