Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WSTG opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

