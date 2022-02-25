Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 836,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

