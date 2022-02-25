ProAssurance Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

