William Blair Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.37 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

