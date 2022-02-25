Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.