Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €265.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €250.67 ($284.85).
Shares of ALV opened at €200.20 ($227.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €205.59. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($235.00).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
