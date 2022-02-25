Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

