MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

MYTE opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

