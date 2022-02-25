CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $148.23 on Friday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

