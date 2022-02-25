Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $1,160,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.
