Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PubMatic stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $338,035.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,191. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

