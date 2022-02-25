Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.60 million, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.