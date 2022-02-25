Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $140.90 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

