Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,149 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

