Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,468 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.