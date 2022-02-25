Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

