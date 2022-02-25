Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $588.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $1.58 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.