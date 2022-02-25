Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,085 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

