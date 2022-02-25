Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.20 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.