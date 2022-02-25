Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

