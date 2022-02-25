Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 431,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

CMP stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

