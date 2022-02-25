Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 52.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock worth $4,407,487. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

