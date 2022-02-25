Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,717 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $60.86 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

